Richard G. Ferraro, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Ferraro, Sr., 78, of 1509 Churchill Road, Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home.

Richard was born July 2, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Angelo and Mary (Colonna) Ferraro.

In Richard’s earlier years he lived in Briar Hill and as a teen moved to Girard where he spent all his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Girard High School. He attended YSU and The University of Wisconsin.



Richard proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

Richard retired from banking after 41 years as Bank Manager and Vice President.

He was an avid golfer, and was a family man who devoted himself to caring for his family.



Richard leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary “Jackie” (O’Brien) Ferraro, who he married January 20, 1968; a daughter, Angela Ferraro-Gonzalez (Mike Gonzalez) of Girard; his granddaughter, who was the apple of his eye, Grace Elizabeth Edwards; sister, Patricia Freed of Palm Desert, California; his beloved dog, Sammy; along with many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents Richard is preceded in death by his son, ITCS(SW) Richard G. Ferraro, Jr., who passed away, May 26, 2013.

Per Richard’s wishes there will be no services.



The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice and to all the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and caregivers who saw Richard on his journey.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Ferraro family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.