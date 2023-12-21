GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Fisher, 93, of Girard passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at his home in Girard.

Richard was born May 24, 1930 in Warren, Ohio the son of William and Mary Margaret (Collins) Fisher.

He served his country in the United States Army and later went to work at Republic Steel.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his children Richard Fisher, Jr., Patricia Pekar, Leslie “Putt” Fisher, Jeffrey Fisher and Felicia LaCerva; 32 grandchildren, and his beloved dog Rosie.

Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Fisher who he married March 14, 1951, until her passing on March 24, 2019. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Holmes and Jeanette Carr, and brothers William, Gene and Robert Fisher.

According to his wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

