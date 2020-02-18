Richard E. Stonebraker, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Stonebraker, Sr., 90, of Girard, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Liberty Health Care.

Richard was born November 24, 1929 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry E. and Helen (Mattingly) Stonebraker.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After he served he worked for U.S. Steel in McDonald and retired after 44 years.

He was a member of Kinsman Conservation Club. Richard enjoyed going hunting and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Amanda (Starcher) Stonebraker whom he married July 21, 1956; his children, William (Charlene) Sampson of Girard, Edward (Trina) Stonebraker of Girard and Richard E. Stonebraker, Jr. of Farmdale; along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Richard is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Stonebraker and his stepbrother, Robert Mock.

Funeral services with military honors will be held on Thursday, February 20, 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Stonebraker family.

