GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Rossell, 76 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Richard was born March 27, 1947 in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Leona (Gier) Rossell.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Richard was a graduate of Girard High School. He attended Ohio State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

He was an insurance agent for AllState and Metropolitan until his retirement in 2000. Following retirement Richard became a substitute bus driver and loved it very much.

Richard was a member of First Baptist Church in Girard.

He was an avid Cleveland Indian baseball fan. He enjoyed his Lionel train set and golfing with his friends, traveling to the Carolinas.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Judith (Holler) Rossell, whom he married August 8, 1981; his daughter, Andrea Rossell; brother, Donald (Kathie) Rossell and grandson, Josiah Knolton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with calling hours an hour prior, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Richard will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to Greyhound Adoption of Ohio, 7122 Country Lane, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.