Richard D. Reese, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Reese, 70, of Niles, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home.

Rick was born September 9, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edwin J., Jr. and Mary Alice (Young) Reese.

He had served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Rick had worked for the Girard Police Department and retired as a truck driver for the Yellow Freight, Co.

He was a member of St. Rose Church and enjoyed working on his jeep and listening to his music.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Moran of Florida; daughters, Carly (Daniel) Farinelli of New Middletown, Annie Reese of Niles, Tracy, Rebecca and Rachel; brothers, E. James Reese IV and Robert L. Reese; sister, Linda and numerous grandchildren.

Besides his father, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara A. Reese and infant daughter, Allie.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at 1:00 p.m., at Girard City Cemetery, with military honors.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

