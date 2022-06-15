GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca L. Desmond, 68, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Rebecca was born January 25, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Alyce (Currie) Stanford.

Becky received her BA and MA degrees from Youngstown State University.

She then taught French and history at Jackson-Milton High School for over 20 years.

She enjoyed painting, reading, doing puzzles, taking pictures and playing dominoes while on lunch outings with her card club. Rebecca also thoroughly enjoyed traveling as often as possible.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Desmond, whom she married August 14, 1976; her daughter, Erin (Fred) Whitacre; her sister, Debbie Boyd and sister-in-law, Nancy (Joe) Depuy.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stanford, as well as many friends and relatives.

Her loving spirit will be greatly missed by an extended family—nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and countless more.



Per Rebecca’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

