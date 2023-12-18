LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Pallante, 94, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Liberty Township, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, December 16, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

He was born March 13, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Tobio and Irene (Disabato) Pallante.

Growing up in the Italian community of Brier Hill, Ray devoted his time to his family and his country. At the age of 13, he left school to help support his parents, working various jobs from digging graves to making Skyscraper ice cream cones at Isaly Dairy.

Ray served his country with honor and dedication during the Korean War, in the United States Army. He was a proud American, always stopping to thank a veteran and buying Made in U.S.A. products.

Ray was a retired employee of General Motors, Lordstown and a member of St. Rose Church.

During his retirement, he treasured supporting his grandchildren, never missing a dance recital or a sporting event. Ray lived his life to the fullest, always with a smile and a helping hand to

others.

In addition, to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maryann (Terletsky) Pallante and his 12 siblings, Joseph, Martin, Louis, Steve and infant Raymond Pallante, Josephine Gambone, Annette Marino, Mary Lopez, Rose, Lucy, Carmella and infant Lucy Pallante.

He is survived by his children, Raymond A (Marybeth) Pallante of Youngstown, Ohio and Renee A. (Ronald) Howard of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with whom he resided. He leaves his grandchildren, Karly (Dave) Stana, Raymond D. Pallante, Rachel and Ronnie Howard; sister-in law, Edith Pallante; brother-in-law Daniel Dota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 21, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Road, Girard, OH 44420.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 22 in St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, Ohio.



Interment with military honors will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, 4400 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.