Ralph Milton “Milt” Shontz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Milton “Milt” Shontz, 95 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his residence.

Ralph was born May 16, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Philo Dewitt and Edith (McClimans) Shontz.

He joined the Air Force in 1943 and served his country during WWII until 1946. He later went to work at TCT, teaching refrigeration and air conditioning.

He was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society and had a passion for sailing.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Ruth Jean (Barkovich) Shontz; his son, Richard Shontz of Girard; his daughter, Barbara (Joe) Azar of Oklahoma City; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Moore; his sister, Della Hayes and his brother, Donald Shontz.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

