Ralph K. “PeeWee” Griffiths Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph K. “PeeWee” Griffiths, 93, of Girard, passed away June 25, 2019, at Heritage Manor, with his family by his side.

Ralph was born January 14, 1926, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank and Hazel Griffiths.

He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during WWII.

Ralph had worked for Patterson Buckeye in North Lima and Institutional Foods, as a salesman.

He was a member of First Assembly of God Church.

He belonged to the Girard American Legion Post #235 and the VFW. Ralph was a spokesman for veterans; he would travel to numerous places to give his exceptional speeches.

He had many interest including, golf, woodworking, camping and traveling with his wife, Florence.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 70 years, Florence (Spillman) Griffiths, whom he married June 4, 1949 and a son, Ralph A. Griffiths of San Diego, California, along with two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son, Frank Griffiths.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Ralph will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery with military honors.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Griffiths family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.