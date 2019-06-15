Philip W. Sterphone III Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip W. Sterphone III, 65, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown.

Philip was born on December 23, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Philip W. Sterphone Jr. and Leah( Jacobs) Yovick .

He attended Youngstown State University and worked for Santisi’s IGA as assistant manager in the Hermitage store and produce manager, in the Girard store.

Philip was a member and past steward for Local #880.

He had enjoyed playing on men’s softball leagues and bowling leagues. He enjoyed golfing and was very proud of his garden. Philip was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and Cleveland Indians fan. He loved his pets and will be sadly missed by Hannibal, Rascal, Jasper and Jingles.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Georganne Sipe, whom he married September 13, 1986 and his brothers, David Sterphone of Palm Bay, Florida and Robert Sterphone of Girard, two nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Philip will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.