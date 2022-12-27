GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter T. Zeller, 75, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of December 26, 2022.

Pete was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 11, 1947 to Dr. Louis C. Zeller and Florence Knorr Zeller.

He was a lifelong resident of Girard, attending St. Rose School and graduating from Girard High School. Pete graduated with a degree in Finance from Youngstown State University and worked as a banker for many years in the Youngstown area.

Pete and his wife, Maureen (Rex), were married in 1976 and remained so for the rest of his life. They went on to have two children, Christine and Timothy.

Pete was the quintessential gentleman. He loved traveling, Lake Erie, winemaking, playing the piano, reading, and bartending. We know Pete is now with his dear friends and family who have passed making old fashioneds as the sun passes over the yardarm.

To cherish his memory, Pete leaves behind his wife, Maureen, children, Christine (James) Papa of Poland and Timothy (Abigail) Zeller of Broadview Heights, and grandchildren, Rex Papa, Cyrus Papa, Sechylle Zeller, and Louis Zeller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Beck.

In his memory, donations can be made to CURE Epilepsy (cureepilepsy.org), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org), or Hospice of the Valley.

Visitation will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church with visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at Vernon’s Cafe.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.