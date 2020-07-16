Peter J. LaCerva, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter J. LaCerva, Jr., 68, of Girard, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Peter was born May 14, 1952, the son of Peter J. and Amelia (Lucarello) LaCerva, Sr.

He was a 1970 graduate of Girard High School.

Peter owned and operated J&P Builders and LaCerva Electric.

He loved trains, fishing and collecting stamps and coins. He was a huge history buff and was a great musician especially on the guitar. Peter created what he called, “Planet Churchill Studio” where he would create many CDs. He had a great passion for music.

Peter leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Karen (Uitto) LaCerva whom he married February 21, 1981; children, Liane (Nicholas) Fortino of Parma, Ohio and granddaughter, Noelle, Laura Farah of Warren, Ohio and grandchildren, Jimmy, Johnny, and Anthony, Johnny LaCerva of Girard, Ohio, and grandchildren, Marla, and Erika, and Bobby Lacerva, of Colorado and grandchildren, Jason, and Bobby; mother, Amelia LaCerva of Girard; and sisters Linda LaCerva of Florida and Dianne LaCerva of Hudson, Ohio.

Peter is preceded in death by his father.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home. The family asks for everyone to wear red in honor of Peter being a huge Ohio State Fan.

He will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

He will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

