Pauline L. Beamer, Liberty Township, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Beamer, 93, of Liberty Township, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hospice House.

Pauline was born December 14, 1925, in McDonald, Ohio the daughter of the late Darrel and Bertha (Schnabel) Coleman.

She was a long time member of Girard First United Methodist Church and a part of the Esther Circle.

Pauline was a member of the Lake to River Girl Scout Council, having held several positions including troop leader and neighborhood chair. She received the Thanks Badge for meritorious service in 1976. Pauline was a volunteer at Autumn Hills Care Center from 1986 to 2000.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Amy (Richard) Barr of Arlington, Virginia.

Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Beamer, whom passed away March 12, 1991.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The family suggest any memorial contributions be made to Warren Hearing and Research Foundation, 3893 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

Pauline will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.