MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Gonsalves 1951-2023. A very special angel received her wings on Tuesday, April 25 at Hospice of the Valley.

She was born June 4, 1951 in Youngstown to the late Jesse and Patricia Boles.

She was a server at the Hot Dog Shop in Hubbard for a few years but retired from Burlington Originals after 25 years. She was very active in the union.

She loved to watch football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. She was also an avid NASCAR fan. Jeff Gordon was still her favorite driver. She also followed the late models and local dirt track series. She loved going to Mountaineer Casino especially when the bands were there because she loved to dance.

Paula never met a stranger. She was a lady with a big heart and was always willing and able to help others.

She will be sadly missed by her partner, Charles (Dutch) Achey; sister, Lisa Long; brothers, Alan (Lucille), Bill (Kathy) and Jesse (Sue) and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Evelyn and Bill Rounsley; daughter, Melissa; parents, Jesse and Patricia Boles and brother-in-law, Doug Long.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in Girard City Cemetery.

