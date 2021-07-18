Paul Petkovich, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Petkovich, 79, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, with his family by his side.

Paul was born September 15, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Makar) Petkovich.

Paul was a 1959 graduate of McDonald High School.

He worked for Taylor Winfield Corporation, in Warren, in the shipping and receiving department and had previously worked for Michigan Hanger and Walmart in Warren, until retiring in 2006.

He was a devoted, faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Girard, where he loved to sing in the choir, was a past Elder and Trustee and was there every day checking on the church. He also enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, Carl Kompanik, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Paul was a kind and gentle man, who loved his family and his church and will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Steven Petkovich and Mark Petkovich, both of Girard; sister, Julia Cohol of Liberty Township; his companion for many years, Janet Weller and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Kompanik) Petkovich, whom he married November 16, 1963 and passed away on April 18, 2004; sister, Mary Loychik; twin sister, Pauline Storc; brothers, Adam, Daniel and Eli and niece, Paula Cohol.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church and also on Wednesday, July 23, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Paul will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens next to his wife.

The family suggests any memorial contribution be made to the church memorial fund in Paul’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

