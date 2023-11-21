LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul P. Weymer, 94 of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Paul was born August 2, 1929 in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Marie (Himmel) Weymer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Clara M. (Mihelich) Weymer with whom he shared 66 years of marriage, until her passing on June 24, 2019.

Paul was well known for being a dedicated and a hard working man. His greatest life accomplishments, aside from raising a wonderful family, included the construction of his home, of which he built by himself brick by brick.

In 1983, Paul retired as a foreman at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. after 35 years of dedicated service.

He honorably served with the U.S. Army in Europe during the Korean War. His commitment led him to achieve the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He was a faithful member of St. Rose Church and a lifelong Catholic.

Paul enjoyed bowling with his friends, hunting with his brothers and golfing with his family. Notably, he celebrated his 94th birthday this past August by playing 18 holes of golf with his brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Paul P. and Lou Ann (Standohar) Weymer of Vienna and his daughter, Terri A. (Weymer) Perry and James of Boardman.

He is preceded in death by his son, David J. and an infant son, Richard.

Paul will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched. Paul, born into a large and loving family, will be deeply missed by his brothers, Charles, Edwin, Leo, Raymond, Donald and Frederick and sisters, Rose Murray and Nancy Kurtz.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude Olsick and Theresa Weymer and infant brother, Robert.

He is survived by a loving legacy of grandchildren, Michael (Kasey) Weymer, Matthew (Laura) Weymer, Mark (Jaclyn) Weymer, Luke (Kate) Weymer, Adam (Weymer) Briach, Amanda (Weymer) Briach, Jonathan Weymer, Elizabeth Fink and Madison Weymer. Paul enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Eli, Philip, Louis, Camden and Adrianna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 24 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Paul will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to his wife.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, in Paul’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

