GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony.

He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on the Erie and Conrail Railroads.

He was a US Navy veteran that served in the end of WWII. Paul was a member of the American Legion Post #235, and a Lifetime member of the Girard Free Library.

Paul enjoyed going to the casinos and was a street car enthusiast. Everyday Paul would go to his favorite place, JibJab in Girard and enjoyed spending the time there with his friends.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Melanie (Jeff) Loew, of Liberty Township and Mary Anne (Steve) Miller of Branch, Michigan; grandchildren, Jeff and Ryan (Jessica) Loew and great-grandchildren, Emma and Lucy.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Turosak) Babbony whom he married September 30, 1950 and died December 5, 2020; sister, Mary Hague and brothers, Charles, Thomas, Donald and Harold Babbony.

According to Paul’s wishes there will be no services held. The family asks that any material contributions be made to: Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday October 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.