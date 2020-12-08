Paul E. Chismark, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Chismark, 86, of Liberty Township, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at AustinWoods Nursing Home in Austintown, Ohio.

Paul was born January 16, 1934 in Girard, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Helen (Blackburn) Chismark.

He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Paul had worked for Ohio Leather Works for 13 years before working at Packard Electric, as a receiver, for 38 years, retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and a Cleveland Browns fan. Paul enjoyed traveling and had traveled to Europe twice and Las Vegas 54 times. He also enjoyed listening to music and his yard work but his greatest enjoyment was spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Nancy Blackburn of Liberty Township; his grandchildren, Craig (Amy) Blackburn and Courtney Blackburn and his brother, David Chismark of Girard.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. (Smith) Chismark, whom he married February 22, 1956 and died August 11, 2010; his sisters, Annabelle Bozin, Blance Raggozzine, Betty Swank and Jeanne Palipchak and his brothers, Robert, Charles and George Chismark.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 10, from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and face masks are required.

Private services will be held on Friday, December 11 at the funeral home.

Paul will be laid to rest at Church Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

