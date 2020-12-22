Patricia Valentich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia (Patti) Valentich, age 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, died after a lengthy illness Monday, December 21, 2020 at Caprice Health at North Lima, Ohio.

Patti was born to Alex and Mary Collins on September 8, 1953 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Marie Robarge; her father, Alex Collins and sister, Amy (Collins) Huffman.

She is survived by her devoted partner of 35 years, John Robarge and daughter, Vanessa Valentich of Youngstown, Ohio; her mother, Mary Collins of Girard, Ohio; sisters and brother, Tim Collins of Girard, Terry and Kathy (Collins) O’Connell of Beverly Hills, Florida and Chuck and Sandy (Collins) Palmer and of Howland, Ohio. She is also survived by John’s parents, Haldon and Margie Robarge of Uniontown, Ohio and John’s brother and sister, Jim and Lisa (Hill) Robarge of Canton, Ohio and Pam (Robarge) Burns (fiancee Dave Kinion) of Jacksonville, Florida. In addition, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patti is a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1971.

She was always a fun-loving person and full of life. She was a very loving and caring person, always willing to do anything for anyone, just anyone in need. She enjoyed cooking and made generous portions for all to eat. She was a people person who loved to be around her family and friends and hated to say good bye when it was time to leave. She loved her two cats and enjoyed playing slot machines. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.

Due to Covid-19, the coronavirus pandemic, Patti will be cremated.

A private service will be observed by her immediate family.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

She has been entrusted to the care of Blackstone Funeral Home, Girard, Ohio.

Those wishing to express their fondest memories and condolences may do so at www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.