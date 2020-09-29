Patricia S. Fleming, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia S. Fleming, 86, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Patricia was born September 15, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Florence (Holly) Smith.

Patricia was a parishioner of St. Rose Church.

She had worked at St. Rose School in the cafeteria and was also the school librarian. Patricia served for Altar and Rosary at St. Rose Church.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling and museums.

Patricia devoted her life being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Charles J. Fleming, Jr., of Kent, William J. Fleming of Girard and Daniel P. Fleming of Girard; daughters, Karen (Scott) Hall of Fort Myers, Florida, Colleen Fleming of Girard, Donna (Larry) Ritenour of Sanford Florida and Mary (Randy) Stevens of LaGrange, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Seanna (Joey) Biglin, Ryan Hall, Corey Fleming, Timothy (Chelsea) Hall, Patrick (Symantha) Hall, Lauren Hall, Randy Stevens, Jr., Jennifer Stevens and Sean Stevens and great-grandchildren, Amelia Hall, Rylen Hall, Lucas Hall and Lillian Hall.

Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. “Chuck” Fleming, Sr., who she married July 17, 1954 and passed away, March 28, 2019; her sister, Dorothy Goist and brother, Robert Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 2, 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Patricia to her family.

