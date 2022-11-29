GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky.

Pattie graduated from Girard High School in 1968.

She had previously worked as the school aide for St. Rose School and was the Youth Ministry secretary for St. Rose and later worked at the Hubbard United Methodist Church in the office.

Pattie was very involved in all Girard sports. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Adriana but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed cheering them on in the various sports they played and watching her son, Rob, coach her grandson’s sports.

Pattie will be greatly missed by her daughter, Adriana Ginocchi of Girard and son, Robert (Elizabeth) Ginocchi of Niles and her grandchildren, Pierson Ginocchi, Camden Ginocchi, Maddy Odvar, Mason Odvar and Nolan Odvar.

No services will be held and a private graveside service will be held at Girard Cemetery where Pattie will be laid to rest.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefunerahome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Ginocchi family.