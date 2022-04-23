NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia P. Burke, 93, of Niles passed away Thursday morning, April 21, 2022 with her family at her side at her daughter’s residence.

Pat was born June 8, 1928 in Snowshoe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Betty and Joseph Elliot.

She held various head cashier positions among different grocery businesses in the area and eventually retiring from K- Mart over the past 30 years.

Pat was a member of Howland Community Church in Howland and was also involved with Companions of the Forest and the Tops organization. She was always helpful to those in need and generous in so many ways.

She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, making ceramics and gardening around her home.

She married the love of her life, John Joseph Burke of Sinnemahoning, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Susan (Frank) Pietriangeli and Kathy (Pedro) Ballester; sons, James (Tana Catran) Burke and John (Elayne) Burke and grandchildren James Burke, Lindsey (Jeff Hyde) Burke, Ashley (Matt Sheets) Ballester, Peter Ballester, Frankie Pietriangeli and Jake Knowlton.

Private services will be held and the family wants to thank Hospice of the Valley for all their love and effort in helping our mother during her final days.

Arrangements are handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

Pat will be laid to rest at Niles Union Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

