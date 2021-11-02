Patricia Louise Brewer, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Friday, October 29, Patricia Louise Brewer passed away with her husband, the love of her life, by her side.

Patricia, known lovingly by many as “Patty” was born on July 24, 1946 to Harry Zander and Louise Zander in Girard, Ohio.

Patty graduated from Girard High School where she was a Girard Indian and as fate had it, she fell in love with a Liberty Leopard, Terry Brewer. They often teased about the rivalry together.

On September 30, 1967 she married her love, Terry. They made their home in Girard for many years before moving to Liberty.

She had worked for General Fireproofing in the accounts payable department and eventually Regis Inventory Specialists before leaving the work force to continue what was her favorite job of all–being there for her family, specifically her daughters and all of her grandchildren.

She loved playing Bingo and watching the Cleveland Indians with her family. You could often find her cheering them on in anything they participated in. She just loved being surrounded by those she loved and she was an important piece to all of their hearts. She will be deeply missed and carried on by each of them.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 54 years, Terry Brewer of whom she spent her time with at Green Briar; her mother, Louise Zander of Girard; two daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Robertson of Poland and Lisa (Scott) Hughes of Austintown; grandchildren, Deanna (Nicholas) Hrelec, Connor and Caleb Hughes and Owen Robertson and her great-grandchildren, Adriana and Peyton Hrelec. She also leaves behind her Aunt Viki Violante, family, friends, as well as, a life long best friend, Carolyn Kelly.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Zander and her in laws, Donald and Violet Brewer, as well as many loved ones ready to greet her at Heaven’s gate.

The family would like to thank Green Briar for all the care they provided, as well as the staff at Mercy Health for always caring for her when needed, especially the Respiratory Therapy Department.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 5:30 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

