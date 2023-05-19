MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Lame, 79, of Mineral Ridge, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Briarfield Ashley Circle.

Patricia was born July 29, 1943, a daughter to Frank and Louise (Elmo) Ragozine.

Patricia had a fulfilling career, working as a data processor for Dollar Bank and later retiring from Northside Hospital. During her time at the hospital, she held various positions as an administrative assistant, primarily in the admitting department. She excelled in all she did and her dedication was admired and appreciated by her coworkers.

Patricia was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard. She found comfort and peace in prayer and saying the rosary. Her faith allowed her to look forward to being reunited with her husband, Don.

Patricia enjoyed vacationing, especially her traveling partner, Don. She loved walking on the beach, visiting Walt Disney World, Geneva-on-the-Lake and seeing the changing leaves at Oglebay. She enjoyed roller coasters, especially the Wildcat at Idora. She loved music and was a talented singer and an excellent dancer. She enjoyed preparing delicious Italian meals for her family. She loved celebrating summer birthdays and holidays that were filled with good food, music and laughs. Most of all she was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Donald (Rebecca) Lame and Ronald (Melissa) Lame; grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa), Hannah, Parker and Ronald; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Haylee and a sister-in-law, Christel Ragozine.

Along with her parents Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lame, who she married August 8, 1964 and passed away August 22, 2021 and brother, Anthony Ragozine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Lame family.

