Patricia Ann (Avery) Miller Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Miller, 73, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Hospice House, in Poland.

Pat was born July 27, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of David L.G. Avery, Sr. and Eileen F. (Gessner) Avery Phillips.

Pat had worked as a cook for Foster’s Restaurant and last worked for Scenna’s Restaurant in McKinley Heights.

Pat was a great cook and enjoyed gardening too but her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Russell E. Miller, whom she married January 15, 1966; her children, Larry S. Mohn, Jr., of Liberty Township, Dorenda S. Miller of Niles, Marie F. (Daniel) Mathews of Niles and Russell P.(Holly) Miller of Hartford, Ohio; her sisters, Janice Rodgers of Texas, Janet Althiede of Liberty Township and Carol Stowe of Heunelton, New York; her brother, Ernie Avery of Girard; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Burt Phillips and her brothers, David L.G. Avery, Jr. and George A. Avery.

Funeral services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 15 at 5:00 p.m. where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Cicchillo, for all the exceptional care that was given to Pat over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contibutions to made to the Hospice House.

