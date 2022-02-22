MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – If you believe foolishly as I once did, that the measure of a person’s life lies in their accomplishments, wealth and status then on Saturday, February 19, 2022, Pam Magni an unaccomplished, middle class, unremarkable wife and mother of four, passed unceremoniously.

If, however, you believe as I now do, that the measure of an individual’s life is found in those they leave behind. Then on Saturday, February 19, 2022, Pam Magni, a celebrated wife, mother and mamaw passed, leaving a void not soon to be filled.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 19??, Pamela ??? Magni (both birth year and middle name purposefully omitted under threat of future hauntings).

Pam overcame a difficult upbringing to raise three loving sons, Joe, Michael and Ben and one doting daughter, Valgene, with her adoring husband of 41 years, Ron Magni.

From a very humble beginning, Pam and Ron went on to raise a family that would produce eight grandchildren, Ethan, Gavin, Cameron, Sebastian, Max, Elaine, Sawyer and Parker); one great-grandchild, Bryce; two combat veterans; five collegiate degrees; one general manager and a loving mother of four.

Wife, mother, college graduate, phlebotomist, were just a few of the titles Pam earned throughout her lifetime, however, it was the title of mamaw bestowed upon Pam by her eight grandchildren that she loved most of all. Ethan, a Paramedic in Columbus, Georgia; Gavin, an accomplished tradesman in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; Cameron, a college student in Columbia, South Carolina; Sebastian, a promising scholar and high school junior; Max, a rising youth soccer star; Elaine, an aspiring musician; Sawyer, a burgeoning soccer star and Parker, a talented gymnast, soccer player and all-around wild card, are all the measure of a life well-lived.

Pam is preceded in death by her brother, “Big” Lee; sister, Dawn; nephews, Lee and Larry and life-long friend, Pam. Her family’s only wish is that in death Pam, “Big” Lee, and Dawn find the peace that escaped them in life.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, Ohio from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Church services will take place on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Girard, Ohio, final respects can be paid graveside at the Girard City Cemetery immediately following.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.