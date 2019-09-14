Norma J. (Speir) Orechoneg, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. (Speir) Orechoneg, 82, of Austintown, formerly of Liberty Township passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home.

She was born on March 9, 1937.

Preceding her in death, she was the second daughter of Samuel Parker Speir (1972) and Mildred (Sevon) Speir (1997), her favorite big sister, Evelyn (Speir) Anderson (2011). Also preceding in death and together again, her loving husband, Warren R. Orechoneg (2003), with whom she would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on October 29.

Raised in Kinsman, Ohio, she was a graduate of Kinsman High School. She later moved to Youngstown continuing her studies at Youngstown College in Secretarial studies.

She was a secretary with Dr.’s Banez, Soriano and Simon, in Youngstown, for 14 years. She continued her career with Avalon Holdings, in Howland, until she retired 14 years later.

She was a faithful servant of God, attending New Life Lutheran Church, in Liberty Township and was a member of the Altar Committee.

She enjoyed volunteering for organizations, including but not limited to: Radio Reading for the Blind with Goodwill Industries, second Harvest Food Bank and Hands on volunteer services. She enjoyed the challenges of solving jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She looked forward to her daily copy of the Youngstown Vindicator so she could get her puzzle fix.

Her deepest love was with her family. She loved family gatherings being full of chitter chatter and chaos.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl Orechoneg Dionisio, and her fiancee, Dan Rock, of Hubbard; son, Robert, and his wife, Joanne ( Fortunato) Orechoneg, of Greenford and daughter, Terry Orechoneg and her partner, Roger Lepply, of Petersburg. She also leaves her beloved grandchilden, Tylr Neff, Dominic Dionisio, Samatha Dionisio, Samuel Orechoneg and Joseph Orechoneg and her precious great-granddaughter, Kayden Watson. She also shared her love with her numerous nieces and nephews (too numerous to count).

Mother requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to: New Life Lutheran Church, in Liberty Township, MVI Hospice Care and the Lymphoma and Leukemia Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are through Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where calling hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

Funeral services will be held at New Life Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 18 at 12:00 Noon, followed by interment at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank-you to family and friends that supported us offering their thoughts, prayers, kind words and visits during her transition. She was honestly unaware and pleasantly surprised by the number of people she influenced. We would especially like to thank the staff of the Hope Center and MVI Hospice Care. You all are truly angels! Your care and compassion has made this difficult process easier,special, and full of love.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.