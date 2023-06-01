GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nikki Lynn (Cochran) Yeckel, 64, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Nikki was born on January 18, 1959 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Delmar Ward and Joseph and Virginia (Norcia) Cochran.

Nikki was a 1977 graduate of Girard High School and had attended Youngstown State University for three years.

She had worked for Nickles Bakery as a store manager for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

Nikki had a love for animals, especially her cats. She loved going to Disney and collected all kinds of Mickey Mouse memorabilia. Her greatest love was enjoying her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Charles Dennis Yeckel, whom she married December 17, 1982; sisters, Angela Cole of Girard and Mary Jo (Jim) Pope of Land of Lakes, Florida; brothers, Del Cochran of Girard, Joe (Sally) Cochran of Locust, Georgia, Michael (Traci) Cochran of Girard and Nick (Angela) Cochran of Girard and her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 4, 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.