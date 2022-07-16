GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick Katchmer, 90, of Girard, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Nick was born March 29, 1932, in McKinley Heights, Ohio, the son of Pete and Catherine (Senchisak) Katchmer.

He enjoyed a long life full of adventure and had many friends.

Nick attended Niles McKinley High school and was a member of the graduating class of 1950. He served for many years on the Class Reunion Committee and enjoyed going to monthly dinners and yearly reunions with other classmates.

Nick had served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 – 1956 and earned the rank of staff sergeant. While stationed in Korea, he took the message at his teletype station of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953. After Korea, he was stationed at Ethan Allen Air Force base in Winooski, Vermont where he was in charge of the communications station. Nick always said he was glad to be in the Air Force and was proud of his service. He was a life member of American Veterans of World War II Korea and Vietnam (AMVETS).

Nick owned and operated Katchmer Floor and Tile Company for over 50 years and was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union, Local #171 for 59 years. Over the years, he created many beautiful custom floors, countertops and tile work in surrounding area homes, at his home and at his daughter’s home. When in his work clothes, he usually sported a pair of red suspenders, a red bandana and Red Wing shoes. He would often joke that he couldn’t retire as people kept calling him well into his late 70’s.

Nick enjoyed polka music and dancing, especially at Avon Oaks, where he met the love of his life, Barbara. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife in Florida for the summer and Christmas holidays at his daughter’s home and fishing trips with his son-in-law. He traveled to the Florida Keys and took a cruise to the Bahamas. He loved the family pets dearly. Nick loved going to air shows and flying in Warbirds, including a North American T-6 Texan and a flight in the restored Liberty Belle B-17 Flying Fortress with his daughter and son-in-law (his wife chose to stay on the ground for this one). He also enjoyed going to and watching boxing matches, playing poker and going to the casino (and occasionally winning big!). He was an avid reader of aviation and history books and loved watching old war movies with his favorites being The Enemy Below and a Bridge Too Far. He also loved working crossword puzzles, building model airplanes, squirrel feeders and even a bridge out of toothpicks (for his daughter’s science fair project). Dad loved plaid shirts, Golden Grahams cereal, Old Fashioned cocktails and Old Spice (the original, not that new stuff as he would say). He was never without a handkerchief, a toothpick or a tube of Chapstick in his pocket. His favorite musical piece was The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss and his favorite color was green, like his eyes, which always had a twinkle in them.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Machel) Katchmer, whom he married November 16, 1968; his daughter, Cyndi (Todd) Bradley of Davenport, Florida; brother, John (Grace) Katchmer of Girard and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Steve and his sisters, Rose Davis, Mary Pavlich and Ann Round.

Nick was very much loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him but especially by his wife and daughter. Dad always had a smile on his face, a kind word to say and a story or joke ready to tell. He will forever live on in our hearts and never be forgotten.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to: the Girard Fire Department, the Girard Police Department, Lane Transport, the Doctors and Nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Dr. William Eddy, Dr. David Fredericka, Heyday Health, the staff at Blackstone Funeral Home and family, friends and neighbors for their care, kindness, support and compassion shown to Nick and our family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, SE Vienna, Ohio 44473, ASPCA foundation or donate a tree on Blackstone’s website. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.