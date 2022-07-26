WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lou Meigs, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed into the loving arms of our Lord on July 5, 2022.

She was born May 27, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank C. and Frances Denison Difford.



She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951 and then attended Allegheny College, Meadville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Carnegie Medical Institute in Cleveland as a Medical Assistant.

She was employed at American Welding in the production control department and also with Trumbull Savings and Loan Company as a teller. She started her medical career with Dr. Guy R. Musser, M.D. in 1973 and retired in 1992.



Since retiring in 1992, she and her husband Philip traveled throughout the USA with their 5th wheel trailer doing Christian mission work projects with MMAP (Mobile Missionary Assistance Program). They also enjoyed doing independent projects at Christian Camps in Ohio and south eastern parts of the USA and in Australia.



She was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, assistant treasurer of NEOMA (Northeastern Ohio Medical Association) for 20 years and was a member of the Warren First United Methodist Church in Warren and Howland United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her children, Lauri Scogin of Roanoke, Virginia, Amy (Thomas) Haislop of Clemmons, North Carolina, Gregory (Sherri) Meigs of Girard and Bradley (Diane) Meigs of Fredricktown, Ohio; along with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren who all came together for her 90th birthday party.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Meigs, whom she married on May 26, 1956 and passed away February 25, 2015; her sisters, Geraldine Smith and Mary Jane Difford also preceded her in death.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Rick Oaks.

Nancy will be laid to rest at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty, Hospice of the Valley in Girard and Judy and Gloria from Visiting Angels for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Nancy.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.