GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitzi J. Hughes, 95, of Girard, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty Township.

Mitzi was born January 25, 1927 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Kovacs) Gantar.

Mitzi had worked as an operator for Warren Telephone Co. and also for Carlisle’s in Niles, Ohio.

She was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church and the ladies Lydia Circle.

She enjoyed her neighborhood card club, golfing and was an avid reader.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cindy (Joseph) Christopher and Richard (Ann Marie) Hughes; granddaughters, Tricia (John) Alberini, Justine Christopher, Alyssa Hughes and Kayla Hughes; great-grandchildren, John and Adeline Alberini and brother, John (Barbara) Gantar.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Hughes; brothers, William Gantar, Frank Gantar, Steve Salajko and Victor Salajko and sisters, Florence Thompson, Erma Romie, Frieda Butcher and Margaret Howell.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 8, 12:00 p.m., at Girard First United Methodist Church.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the church memorial fund.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Please visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

