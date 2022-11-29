GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.

Louise enjoyed crocheting and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Louise will be greatly missed by her daughters, Tammy (Joe) Ranalli of Girard and Linda (Michael) Marimpietri of Florida; sister, Margaret (Henry) Fink of Salem, Ohio; brothers, Howard (Sandy) Tomlin of Youngstown, Johnny Tomlin, Donnie Tomlin, George Tomlin and Billy Tomlin all of Salem, Ohio; grandchildren, Joe (Jess), Christina (Andy), Stephanie, Travis (Jess), Adrian (Justin), Michael Marimpietri, Melaine and Sarah; along with seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Chloe, Gracie, Kaiden, Collin, Annie and Hunter and her dog Gabe.

Along with her parents Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Lou Netroe and sons, Lou Netroe and Eddie Holbrook.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Louise will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

