GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred E. “Millie” Restuccio, 100 of Columbus, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the home of her son.

Millie was born January 30, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Smoley) Mislevy.

Millie graduated from South High School.

She worked at Mackenzie Muffler where she met her husband. They were married June 9, 1945.

She was a member of St. Rose Church and a homemaker.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Mrs. Bea Blue of Girard and sons, Ron Restuccio of Bowling Green, Ohio and Dr. Anthony (Robin) Restuccio of Columbus. She leaves six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tilly) Restuccio; a daughter, Donna, whom she cared for for 54 years; son-in-law, Bob Blue; her sisters, Mary Saupp, Ann Robek and Gladys Lisko and brothers Jay, Michael, Joe and Steve Mislevy.

She was laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Private services were held.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

