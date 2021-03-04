Michele “Mikie” Cronenwett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele “Mikie” Cronenwett, 66, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home.

Michele was born October 2, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucy (Gelsomino) Forte.

Michele was a Ursuline High School graduate.

She worked for Sprint where she met her husband, Ronald and later worked as a home healthcare aide.

Michele loved to play games, especially poker with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jason Cronenwett of Warren; sister, Palma (Dennis) Yurco of Howland; brothers, Lawrence Forte of Gahanna and Joseph (Deborah) Forte and her dogs, Izzy and Bella, who she loved dearly.

Besides her parents Michele is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Cronenwett, who she married November 16, 1974 and died, January 19, 2016 and her brother, Charles Forte.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

