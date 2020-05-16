Michael P. DePerro, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. DePerro, Sr., 103, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

A Christian Memorial Mass to commemorate his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Michael was the son of Maria and Albert DePerro born December 29, 1916 and the brother of Jennie Giordano, Phil DePerro, Stella Moore, Nellie Vivona, James Alberti and Vita Rocco.

Michael cherished seventy-four years of marriage with his bride, Elizabeth ‘Betty” Tedesco, whom he married on July 4, 1941. The couple was blessed with a son, Dr. Michael P. DePerro, Jr. (wife Marie) and a daughter, Joanne DePerro Carmello (husband Felix); grandchildren, Roklyn (Dan) Turner, Lysa (Jeff) Papa, Dayna (PJ) Milligan, Dr. Michael P. DePerro III, Anthony (Kimberly) Carmello and Jason (Jennifer) Carmello and great-grandchildren, Rocco, Dante and Myla Turner, Anthony, Mykel and Sophya Papa, Patrick and Daniel Milligan and Leona, Felix and Gianna Carmello were his “pride and joy”.

Michael was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Corps of Engineers.

He was employed at Republic Steel for forty-four years. Michael demonstrated an impeccable work ethic throughout his career by starting as a laborer and retiring as the superintendent of Truscon Steel.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Rose Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus Society. His life was based on a strong Christian faith.

Michael will be remembered as the patriarch of the family and a “craftsman” of various trades. He unselfishly and unconditionally gave of his time, talent, support, guidance and lasting love. Michael had a great zest for life and was an avid golfer. He took great enjoyment in attending his great-grandchildren’s various sporting events and activities.

His family will treasure his precious loving memories, reflect on his boundless wisdom and rejoice in the countless blessings that he bestowed. Michael was truly an inspiration in all aspects of his life.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard OH 44420.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

