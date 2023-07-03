LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Hissam, 50, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was born May 15, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael J. Hissam and Sheryl (Hendrick) Hissam.

He was a 1992 graduate of Champion High School.

Mike was employed with American Water as a Field Service Information Technology Specialist. Mike held a passion for electronics throughout his life.

Mike had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was a member of Crossroads Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mike was well known to many people from his days of drumming with local bands. He

loved riding dirt bikes, and he had a passion for fishing. He spent a lot of time at his

family’s property in West Virginia and many hours fishing at the property there. That was

truly his Heaven on Earth. He was known to be the family historian and knew every

detail of his family’s history and lives and they will miss that greatly.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lisa (Kachurek) Hissam, who he

married July 6, 2019; his mother, Sheryl Hissam of Warren, his father, Michael (Mary)

Hissam of Florida; sister, Carrie (Lance) Gallegos of St. George, Utah; brother, Dan

(Laura) Hissam of Wrightwood, California; along with four cats and one dog who he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home

in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m until the time

of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Hissam family.

