MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maynard Charles Coles, 95, of McDonald, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Maynard was born August 11, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard and Josephine Coles.

Maynard was a Christian and grew up a Baptist.

He attended McDonald High School and married the prom queen and love of his life, Ethel Myers, in July of 1947. They were married for nearly 70 years and had four children.

He was a high-spirited man who was dedicated to his family.

Maynard retired from U.S. Steel in McDonald where he worked for more than 35 years. Maynard had a strong work ethic and was active in the United Steelworkers of America.

Maynard was a proud resident of the village where his family shared a long history. He was an avid Blue Devil fan.

Maynard’s memory will be cherished by his children, James Coles (Karen) of Henderson, Nevada, David Coles (Mary Anne) of Austintown, Sandra Turk (Tony) of North Carolina and Susan Joyce (Tim) of McDonald and his siblings, Richard Coles (Shirley) of Girard and Donna Hodgkinson of McDonald. Maynard also leaves his eight grandchildren, Kelly Coles-Santana (Jason), Jennifer Coles (Mauro Cantalamessa), Eric Coles (Aimee), Jeffery Coles (Meghan Sullivan), Jacquelyn Jones (Jeremy), Tony Turk, Ryan Turk (Erin) and Patrick Joyce and eight great-grandchildren, Nikolai Shesko, Kennedy Jones, Celeste Shesko, Blake (Santana) Backus, Carter Jones, Sutton Turk, Tilly Turk and Tripp Turk.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Coles and sister, Joyce Shilling.

Maynard’s priority was family. Maynard and Ethel were a well-balanced pair and he was happy to let Ethel take the lead. He enjoyed carpentry and showed his love by helping his sons build their homes. Maynard always liked sharing a bourbon with family and friends.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Mary Kay and Tammy from Ohio Living Hospice. Their care and compassion during his illness during the past few years is deeply appreciated.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Maynard will be eternally with his beloved wife and laid to rest at the Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Coles family.

