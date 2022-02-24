GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marylou Ramsey, 92, of Girard, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Marylou was born March 31, 1929 in Girard, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Bishop) Tillery.

She had worked as an inspector for the General Electric Mahoning Plant for ten years, but for most of her life, Marylou was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking with her grandchildren and her favorite past time was going to any activities that her grandchildren would be in.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was very active in the church, especially pertaining to the Women’s Group programs. She was also in charge of the funeral luncheons at the church for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Debra (Ralph) Thomas and Cindy Bohach, both of Girard; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Ramsey, whom she married November 27, 1947 and died March 20, 2004; her daughter, Sandra Pietrouski; sisters, Dolly I. Whitford and Edith C. Lott; brother, Frank D. Tillery and son-in-law, Robert Bohach.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Girard, where a luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church Memorial Fund at the First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market Street, Girard, OH 44420.

