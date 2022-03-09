GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Toth, 99, of Girard, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks Center in Youngstown surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born January 28, 1923 in Girard, Ohio, a daughter to John and Frances (Rosace) Morabito.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

She owned and operated Toth’s Greenhouse in Girard for many years.

Mary was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was in many card clubs through the years.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, going to the casinos, was an avid reader and made sure to watch all the Cleveland Indians games on TV. She also enjoyed going to the 500 card club.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Suzanne (James) Wimer of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Francine Eden of Ambridge, Pennsylvania and John (Denise) Toth of Canfield; grandchildren, Kristin (Erez) Braun, Travis (Mindy) Dale, Michelle (Kevin) Kimble, and Caitlin (Eric) Elder and great grandchildren, Kain and Haylee Dale, Mila and Michael Braun, Ava Kimble and Atley Browne-Elder.

Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Toth Jr., who she married September 30, 1950 and passed away March 3, 1986; sister, Ann Moliterno; and brothers, Frank, Tony, Pat and Sam Ambrose.

Private services will be held for the family.

Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/ in Mary’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.