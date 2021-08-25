Mary Ripoli, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ripoli, 94, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Heritage Manor.

Mary was born December 10, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of James and Lottie (Hendricks) Secre.

She had previously worked for Livingtons in the Liberty Plaza in the sales department.

Mary was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church.

In her spare time Mary enjoyed playing cards. She was an excellent cook and baker and was a beautiful singer.



Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children; Rocco (Sandee) Ripoli of Hubbard, Anne (Dick) Smith of Liberty Township and Kimberly (Donald) Fisher of Girard; sister, Theresa Zuckla; brother, Mike Zuckla; along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ripoli, who she married May 25, 1946 and passed away August 21, 2005, and sisters, Josephine Litchette, Catherine DeJulio and Carmel Andino and brothers, Rocco and Fred Secre.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Mary will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.