Mary Masich Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Masich, 97, of McLean Virginia, formerly of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Virginia.

Mary was born March 12, 1922, in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Milica (Stojic) Masich.

Mary had worked as a dietitian for Youngstown Hospitals.

She was a member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, in Austintown, Ohio.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Gregory Vuksich, Paul Vuksich, John Vuksich, Marilyn Vuksich Sheneman, Janet Balmer McGraw, Sandra Balmer, Mark Balmer, Michael Masich and Mary Ann Pollee, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Estelle Vukich and Sophia Balmer and her brothers, Nicholas Masich and John Masich.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 420 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio.

Mary will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.