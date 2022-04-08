MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou (Stamp) Tyree, 81, of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the comfort of her daughter, Wendy’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lou was born August 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Howard and Edith (Tritt) Stamp.

She had worked as a nurse’s aide at Glennview Manor for 13 years.

Mary Lou attended and was a devout member of The First Baptist Church in McDonald where she has played the organ for over 40 years. She developed many important friendships there and enjoyed her lunch dates with the “church girls”. Her faith was of the utmost importance to her.



Her biggest joy in life was being a “Nana”. Her grandchildren were her world and she enjoyed every second spent with them. Aside from her grandchildren, she enjoyed reading her Bible and other faith based books, doing word searches and shopping. Mary Lou was the most selfless person, who would do anything for anyone. Taking care of others always filled her with immense happiness. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mary Lou leaves to cherish her memory her children, Wendy Welch (Juan) of McDonald and Lori (Thomas) Babik of Macedonia, Ohio; sister, Gloria (Lynn) Wise; grandchildren, Chelsea Welch (Mike Vitucci), Jacqueline Welch, Chase Welch, Alex Babik and Rebecca Babik and great-grandchildren, Vincenzo, Riley, and twins, Maverick and Jameson.



Along with her parents, Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Tyree, whom she married January 16, 1965 and passed away March 9, 2021; sisters, Janet Stamp and Eileen Tondo and brothers, Howard, Bob, Bill, Melvin, Frank, Jack and Vern Stamp.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Traditions Health, who helped take such great care of Mary Lou in her final days.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 11, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with a funeral service to follow.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.