LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Hollis, 95, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Mary Jane was born May 26, 1927 in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Vera (Page) Elliott.

She had worked for the Army Base in Sparta in the records department but for most of her life she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Rick (Susan) Hollis of Bazetta Township, Barbara (Jack) Simon, with whom she made her home and David (Gail) Hollis of Southington Township; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Hollis, whom she married February 14, 1948 and died March 29, 2015; sisters, Mildred Lalor and Lois Buck and brothers, William Elliott and James Elliott.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also on Friday, January 13 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mary Jane will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

