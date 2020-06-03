Mary J. Isenberg, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Isenberg, 65, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary was born February 8, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Sherock) DeFabio.

She had worked as a secretary for St. Elizabeth Hospital, and also for Dr. Ko and Dr. Canby and had most recently worked from home as an independent medical transcriptionist.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

Mary enjoyed working in her garden with her flowers and reading. Mary adored her chihuahuas, they gave her a lot of joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Collins Timothy “Tim” Isenberg, whom she married June 22, 1974, her daughters Carrie (Burdette) Bourlier and Rachel(Frank) Pauley, both of Hubbard, Ohio, a brother Joseph DeFabio of Liberty, and grandchildren, Alexis Rose, Mia, and Bella Pauley, Sarah Mace, and great-grandchildren Kaden, Oswin, and Orion.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gerry DeFabio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, in Girard.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send expressions of sympathy to the family.