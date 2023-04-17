GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Foty, 83 of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare.

Mary was born June 10, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen (Washborn) Rahm.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. Mary’s family was the center of her life and she spent her life making sure they were well taken care of.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Anthony Foty, Jr., who she married December 27, 1955 and together they raised eight children, John (Bonnie) Foty, Debbie Davis, Joseph Foty, John Green, Steve Green, MaryAnn Green, Katheryn D’Agati and Thomas Green; grandchildren, John (Natalie) Foty, Jacob Foty and Justin Davis, along with her great-grandchildren, Michael and Mason Foty.

Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Michele Foty and her beloved dogs, Brutus and Buba.

Per Mary’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Foty family.

