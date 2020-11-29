Mary “Bubby” Dikun, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Bubby” Dikun, 89, of Shepherd of the Valley, Liberty, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary was born March 10, 1931 in Ukraine, a daughter of the late Michael and Eva Peltz.

Mary had worked at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McDonald for over 30 years and loved her time working at the church.

Mary enjoyed going to the casino, playing the lottery and bingo and spending time with Bubba’s. Mary most of all enjoyed spending time with her loving family.

Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Catherine (Michael) Gorman of McDonald, Nancy (Rob) Sloan of McDonald, George Dikun of Niles and Patricia (Dennis) Spicer of Girard; sisters, Delores Steinbeiser of Mineral Ridge, Dorothy Zitello of Mineral Ridge and Patricia (George) Finelli of Girard; grandchildren, Matthew Gorman, Robert (Koren) Sloan, Kristopher (Karen) Gorman and Karen (Jason) Jarosz; great-granddaughter, Sloan, who called her “Bubby D.” and sister-in-law, Mary Sue Peltz of Niles.

Besides her parents Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George M. Dikun, who she married August 11, 1951 and passed away July 3, 1977; a brother, Steven Peltz and brothers-in-law, Frank Zitello and Vince Steinbeiser.

Per Mary’s wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the person’s charity of choice in memory of Mary.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Mary to her family.

