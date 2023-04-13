LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Balog, 88, formerly of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio.

Mary was born August 9, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Agnes (Guerriero) Orsini.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mary graduated from Rayen High School in Youngstown.

She was a member of several card clubs, enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Later in life, she traveled to Italy where she was able to see her parent’s home towns.

Mary is survived by her three sons, George M.(Shirley) Balog of Aurora, Ohio, James A.(Pam) Balog of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kenneth E. (Suzann) Balog of Richmond, Virginia. She also leaves her brother, Thomas Orsini; grandchildren, Alexandra, Michael, Brett, Nicholas, Tara, Jeffrey and Ashley and seven great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George Balog, whom she married October 12 of 1957 and lived happily until his passing on October 25, 2015. Mary is also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carmel Matulek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Rose Church in Girard at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

The family requests any material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in Mary’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.