Mary Babik, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (O’Neil) Babik, 76, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.

Mary was born May 29, 1945 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Terrance and Gladys (Adams) O’Neil.

Mary was a devoted member of St. Rose Church.

She worked at Risher’s Dairy in Girard where she met the love of her life Jerry. They were married for 52 years before his passing. Mary also cooked for many years for the nuns at St. Rose Church, as well as The American Legion in Girard.

Mary loved cooking and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Emily.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cindy (Tom) Treharn of Austintown and Thomas Babik of Girard and her granddaughter, Emily.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Babik, whom she married November 25, 1967 and died October 1, 2020; her sisters, Katherine Steel, Dorothy Kelly and Margaret Hughes and her brothers, Thomas O’Neil, John O’Neil, Patrick O’Neil, Terrence O’Neil and Robert O’Neil.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

