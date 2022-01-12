GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Neff, 73, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was born April 28, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Mary Sirnik.

Mary Ann was a 1966 graduate of Girard High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University.

She had worked for Trumbull County Children’s Services but for most of her life she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family.

Mary Ann enjoyed working on her cross stitching and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, William M. Neff, whom she married June 10, 1972; her children, William (Jenny) Neff of Channahon, Illinois, Alycia (Richard) Greene of Girard and Erik Neff of Girard and grandchildren, Billy, Kameron, Lauryn and Karlie.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Dellick and her brother, Michael Logan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 10:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family kindly asks that all attending please wear a mask.

Her family suggests any memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Valley or the American Cancer Society.

You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to express any condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.