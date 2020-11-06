Mary Ann Hetrick-Cera, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Hetrick-Cera, 67, of Niles, Ohio, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

Mary Ann was born October 27, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Gloria (McCann) Hetrick.

A 1972 graduate of Girard High School, she last worked as a receptionist for Akron Children’s Hospital, Boardman, Ohio and previously at St. Joseph Health Care Center, Warren, Ohio. She retired in 2014.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her Parkwood group of childhood friends and her high school gang, however, spending time with her family brought her the most joy.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Kristy Cera and her fiancé, Brandon Phillips, of Niles and Jessica Balas and her husband, Shaun, of Warren; siblings, Florence Buydos and her husband, Thomas, of Coitsville, Ohio and Ronald Hetrick of Girard; sister-in-law, Randi Hetrick of LaHabra, California; grandchildren, Kai Cera, Charles Phillips, Alivia Balas, Tyler Phillips and Seth Balas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard Hetrick and sister-in-law, Kathy Hetrick.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that any material contributions be made to American Diabetes Association.

“Life is not measured by the breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away”.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8

